Reis relishes working outdoors, and she was up for the challenge. “I come from a long line of gardeners,” she says. Her parents had vegetable and flower gardens, her great-aunt grew tomatoes and dried them in the sun to make tomato paste, and her brother is a farmer in Connecticut. In the early ’80s, when she was training nights as an ob-gyn nurse practitioner, she took a day job as a plantsman. “I’ve never been without a garden. I don’t even know what that would be like.”

She started by rerouting the path to the dock so it winds gently downhill and divides the slope into sections for flowerbeds. Near the top is a granite soaking pool that she modeled after a quarry in Acadia National Park. Installed by Orland’s Freshwater Stone, the rock was cut from the top of a quarry, so it arrived covered in lichens, giving the impression, Reis says, that “it’s always been here.” Just below it is a frog pond with lily pads floating on its surface and Japanese and native irises growing in the crevices of its rocky border. The path then ambles past an overlook furnished with a faux bois (“false wood”) bench and weaves between beds of astilbes, clematises, coneflowers, delphiniums, gay feathers, and other perennials. Near the bottom of the hill, the flowers give way to native sods that are lush with bunchberries, clethra, hayscented and sweet ferns, mosses, and wild cranberries. “It’s a balance of native plants and cultivars that attracts plenty of bugs and birds,” Reis says. “There are bird nests everywhere.”