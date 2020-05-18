The Guide

The prettiest garden décor we could dig up, antique ship portraits to collect, a backyard floral arrangement to try, Portland’s hippest new inn, pro fabric picks for quarantine projects, a Belgrade farmhouse with Gothic flourishes needs a hero, the backstory on a Kingfield Colonial Revival built by inventors, homes with sweet porches on the market, free design advice!, and candid answers to your home dilemmas.

Get Inspired

We’re crushing on this twinning Georgetown retreat, a bright revamp transforms a dark (and fumy) Rockport cottage, five minutes with southern Maine creative Sarah Storms, a communal backyard unites neighbors from two towns, and Round Pond’s wee Second Empire celebrity.

There Goes the Neighborhood

Ardent nesters or interlopers? A former city dweller and her brood try to find a middle ground.

By Rosanna Gargiulo

Order in the House

Small office? No office? Jumbled pantry? Local pros address these and other organizational challenges with stylish ideas tailor-made for Maine homes.

By Jen DeRose

Behind the Canvas

Come be a fly on the wall on this rare tour of homes and studios belonging to 11 celebrated Maine artists.

By Walter Smalling

Features

Inside Out

On Vinalhaven, design ingenuity immerses a New York couple in their wild, waterfront plot.

By Amy Sutherland

Their Blue Heaven

An Icelandic glacier was the springboard for a couple’s serene new build in Falmouth.

By Sara Anne Donnelly

Escape Artists

Georgia painters find peace, and plenty of inspiration, on a remote Penobscot Bay island.

By Joyce Kryszak

Sound Plan

A patchy landscape is made worthy of its perch on MDI’s famous fjard.

By Virginia M. Wright

Why I Live Here

In Brooklin, a waterfront property with a party-ready yard passes from one owner to the next over a croquet lesson.

Cover photo by: Greta Rybus