5 Pro Fabric Picks for Your Quarantine Projects

family room featuring Ikat II in Multi-Blues by Quadrille Fabrics
TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
PHOTOGRAPH BY JEFF ROBERTS
From our May/June 2020 issue

Holed up at home with time to spare? Try your hand at some pretty new fabric décor with these designer-approved picks.

Ikat II in Multi-Blues by Quadrille Fabrics

1. Ikat II in Multi-Blues

Quadrille Fabrics

$186.20/yard; leandradesign.com

“This cozy Northeast Harbor family room (above) was designed to be fresh, sophisticated, and fun, with layers of bohemian, hand-blocked fabrics and wallpaper in multiple blues. When mixing patterns, it’s best to use one color in different variations. This creates a harmonious space in which one pattern isn’t overpowering another, and allows you to introduce pops of color, like the red and yellow used here.” — Leandra Fremont-Smith, Leandra Fremont-Smith Interiors, Yarmouth

Sumatra in Navy by Thibault

2. Sumatra in Navy

Thibaut

$95/yard; anniekdesigns.com

“This high-thread-count fabric is my go-to when I need a workhorse material that can withstand wear and tear. I recently used it on swivel chairs to bring a bit of whimsy to a living room with a soft, subtle palette. It would also be lovely on pillows paired with a navy-, cream-, or caramel-colored sofa or chair.” — Annie Kiladjean, Annie K Designs, Portland

Wilma in Summer by Richbloom

3. Wilma in Summer

Richloom

$18/yard; barrasfabrics.com

“I love strong contrast, juxtaposing feminine and masculine elements — and a deal! — so I chose this reasonably priced fabric for drapes in my charcoal-painted bedroom. The rest of the room has sleek elements like an iron bed, modern lighting, and greige-pinstriped linens, so it was begging for a bold floral that warms and softens. Another way to make draperies on a dime: Cut king-size duvet covers in half and stitch up the sides.” — Priscilla Band Weston, Bowen Richards, South Berwick

rose bouquet in green meadow by joel dewberry

4. Rose Bouquet in Green Meadow

Joel Dewberry

$17.95–$21.95/yard; hawthornesupplyco.com

“Wallpaper has had a resurgence recently, but not everyone is ready to commit. Applying fabric to the wall using liquid starch is a great compromise, giving a splash of color and texture for a fraction of the cost. I’d love to see this bold print on a living room accent wall or in a powder room. When you’re ready for a new look, simply pull off the fabric and clean the wall with warm water.” — Laurel Libby, Dawson Interiors, Auburn

Fauna in Neutral by Schumacher

5. Fauna in Neutral

 

Schumacher

$100/yard (plus $45 for single-yard orders); samanthaapappas.com

“With its playful pattern and neutral palette, this fabric can adapt to so many designs and rooms. I’ve used it for throw pillows in an open-concept living room/dining nook and a nursery. To make your yardage go farther, pair it with a less-expensive linen or velvet on your pillow backs. You can also find many low-cost designer-fabric pillows — including this print! — on Etsy.” — Samantha Pappas, Samantha S. Pappas, Yarmouth

