5 Pro Fabric Picks for Your Quarantine Projects

4. Rose Bouquet in Green Meadow

Joel Dewberry

$17.95–$21.95/yard; hawthornesupplyco.com

“Wallpaper has had a resurgence recently, but not everyone is ready to commit. Applying fabric to the wall using liquid starch is a great compromise, giving a splash of color and texture for a fraction of the cost. I’d love to see this bold print on a living room accent wall or in a powder room. When you’re ready for a new look, simply pull off the fabric and clean the wall with warm water.” — Laurel Libby, Dawson Interiors, Auburn