5 Pro Fabric Picks for Your Quarantine Projects
TEXT BY SARAH STEBBINS
PHOTOGRAPH BY JEFF ROBERTS
Holed up at home with time to spare? Try your hand at some pretty new fabric décor with these designer-approved picks.
1. Ikat II in Multi-Blues
Quadrille Fabrics
$186.20/yard; leandradesign.com
“This cozy Northeast Harbor family room (above) was designed to be fresh, sophisticated, and fun, with layers of bohemian, hand-blocked fabrics and wallpaper in multiple blues. When mixing patterns, it’s best to use one color in different variations. This creates a harmonious space in which one pattern isn’t overpowering another, and allows you to introduce pops of color, like the red and yellow used here.” — Leandra Fremont-Smith, Leandra Fremont-Smith Interiors, Yarmouth
2. Sumatra in Navy
Thibaut
$95/yard; anniekdesigns.com
“This high-thread-count fabric is my go-to when I need a workhorse material that can withstand wear and tear. I recently used it on swivel chairs to bring a bit of whimsy to a living room with a soft, subtle palette. It would also be lovely on pillows paired with a navy-, cream-, or caramel-colored sofa or chair.” — Annie Kiladjean, Annie K Designs, Portland
3. Wilma in Summer
Richloom
$18/yard; barrasfabrics.com
“I love strong contrast, juxtaposing feminine and masculine elements — and a deal! — so I chose this reasonably priced fabric for drapes in my charcoal-painted bedroom. The rest of the room has sleek elements like an iron bed, modern lighting, and greige-pinstriped linens, so it was begging for a bold floral that warms and softens. Another way to make draperies on a dime: Cut king-size duvet covers in half and stitch up the sides.” — Priscilla Band Weston, Bowen Richards, South Berwick
4. Rose Bouquet in Green Meadow
Joel Dewberry
$17.95–$21.95/yard; hawthornesupplyco.com
“Wallpaper has had a resurgence recently, but not everyone is ready to commit. Applying fabric to the wall using liquid starch is a great compromise, giving a splash of color and texture for a fraction of the cost. I’d love to see this bold print on a living room accent wall or in a powder room. When you’re ready for a new look, simply pull off the fabric and clean the wall with warm water.” — Laurel Libby, Dawson Interiors, Auburn
5. Fauna in Neutral
Schumacher
$100/yard (plus $45 for single-yard orders); samanthaapappas.com
“With its playful pattern and neutral palette, this fabric can adapt to so many designs and rooms. I’ve used it for throw pillows in an open-concept living room/dining nook and a nursery. To make your yardage go farther, pair it with a less-expensive linen or velvet on your pillow backs. You can also find many low-cost designer-fabric pillows — including this print! — on Etsy.” — Samantha Pappas, Samantha S. Pappas, Yarmouth
Advertisement