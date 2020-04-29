Field of Dreams

While working toward advanced degrees and living on students’ budgets, Stuart and Caitlin Gurley made do in a 500-square-foot guest studio behind Stuart’s parents’ house in Falmouth. But when they learned they were expecting their first child, they asked friend and architect Stephen Blatt to design them a three-bedroom home. The plans came together easily, but numerous road bumps, including a property search that stretched to the midcoast, meant construction didn’t wrap until days before they welcomed their second child. For a location, they ended up right where they started — about a ¼-mile from Stuart’s parents’ house, in a field he used to play in. “The long dirt road that connects the properties is great for riding bikes,” he says, “and having built-in babysitters is nothing to complain about!”