Ten years ago, Vanessa Nesvig and David Cummiskey went looking for a rural home within reach of Boothbay, where she coordinates exhibits for Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens; Lewiston, where he teaches philosophy at Bates College; and Portland, where they enjoy dining out. They found it in Freeport — an 1860s farmhouse with an attached barn overlooking 4½ acres of field and woods. The field grew as much invasive multiflora roses and glossy buckthorns as native plants, and the yard around the home bloomed with other troublesome vegetation, like bishop’s weed. But the house was in lovely shape, the shingled barn could be salvaged, and lilacs and a 250-year-old sugar maple decorated the gentle slope down to the field that had once grazed horses.

Nesvig, a painter and botanical illustrator whose studio overlooks the field, is more interested in foliage, shape, and texture than flowers, and she and Cummiskey both favor function over mere prettiness. So, the past years have been spent learning the ecological role of native plants, ripping out invasives, and returning the property to a managed version of its natural form.