The Guide

Hopeful rainbow-themed finds, vintage L.L. Bean catalogs to collect, a Portland florist sells artful bouquets on her front porch, how local creatives are showing their community love, the best Maine-made soaps, bar none, a Durham Cape with a heart-stopping staircase needs a hero, the backstory on a Great Camps-inspired Boothbay retreat, lake and ocean cottages for sale, and candid answers to your home dilemmas.

Get Inspired

We’re crushing on this dreamy Sorrento camp compound, a designer’s unassuming Cape gets a dramatic makeover, five minutes with Rockland curator/church dweller Donna McNeil, meet Miss Marigold, an Alna Family’s sunny vintage camper, and a new wave of owners is modernizing Maine’s A-frames.

Bat-Grit Crazy

Amidst a global crisis, and an infestation, a community grows in a Portland two-unit.

By Michaela Cavallaro

Renovationland

Homebound Maine creatives have been slaying rehab projects, and so can you, with inspiration from these eight inventive spaces.

By Sarah Stebbins

Fantasy Camps

New players on Maine’s “glamping” scene make this the summer for social distancing under the stars.

By Virginia M. Wright

Features

Hidden Figures

You’d be hard-pressed to spot this Sebago Lake compound from the water or surrounding forest — which is precisely the point.

By Jen DeRose

Launching Pad

A dilapidated Stonington camp kickstarts a Brooklyn family’s new life in Maine.

By Sara Anne Donnelly

Diamond in the Rough

Seasoned renovators shine up a neglected Great Diamond Island gem.

By Joyce Kryszak

Field Days

In Freeport, native plants restore a landscape ravaged by invasive weeds.

By Aurelia C. Scott

Why I Live Here

From the moment she first stepped off the ferry, Hallowell’s Libby McCullum knew she’d spend the rest of her summers on Vinalhaven.

Cover photo by: Jeff Roberts