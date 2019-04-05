These cottages were once part of Ye Olde Forte Cabins next to the Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site. From what I have heard, they are no longer available to rent as the owners have decided to use them for their own family vacations and events. It’s a peaceful property right on Pemaquid Harbor. This is one of my favorite parts of coastal Maine — a short drive from Pemaquid Point Lighthouse and downtown Damariscotta.