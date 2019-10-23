A River Town’s Treasures
Wiscasset’s infamous traffic jams are your cue to stop and explore. The village on the Sheepscot is chockablock with antiques shops, boutiques, and splendid ship captains’ homes.
Shop for art, pottery, and other pretty things at BIRCH Home Furnishings and Gifts. 72 Main St. 207-522-4045.
Antique butter molds are templates for wall plaques and beeswax ornaments at Butter Stamp Workshop. 55 Middle St. 207-882-7825.
Ingram Antiques specializes in Oriental rugs, as well as works by artists living and dead. 85 Main St. 843-789-9565.
Spend the night off the beaten path at the stylish 1763 Squire Tarbox Inn. 1181 Main Rd. 207-882-7693.
Find garden ornaments and decorative items (like this John Fazzino fluted vase) at Carriage House Gardens. 62 Pleasant St. 617-974-7720.
TRIFLES is chock-full of vintage curiosities like angel wings salvaged from sculptures and signs. 55 Main St. and 55 Water St. 207-522-5559.
Castle Tucker offers a glimpse into the life of an early-20th-century sea captain’s family. 2 Lee St. 207-882-7169.
Keith Oehmig is among many contemporary Maine artists represented at Wiscasset Bay Gallery. 67 Main St. 207-882-7682.