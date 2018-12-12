View of the Week

Wiscasset, Maine

Photograph by David Deal

A Winter Wonderland in Wiscasset

By Abby Hilt on

A fresh blanket of snow in Wiscasset makes this pastoral scene.

I see this barn every day when I walk my dog. I guess what attracts me to this building are the proportions of the roofline, walls, and windows — they strike me as very “New England.” The image itself grabbed me with the morning light, painterly sky, and untracked snow.David Deal

 

Maine Pastoral #11 #maine #wiscasset #downeastmagazine #olympuspenf

