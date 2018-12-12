A Winter Wonderland in Wiscasset
View of the Week
A fresh blanket of snow in Wiscasset makes this pastoral scene.
I see this barn every day when I walk my dog. I guess what attracts me to this building are the proportions of the roofline, walls, and windows — they strike me as very “New England.” The image itself grabbed me with the morning light, painterly sky, and untracked snow.David Deal
View this post on Instagram
Maine Pastoral #11 #maine #wiscasset #downeastmagazine #olympuspenf
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!