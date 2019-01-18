Architecture & Design

Photograph by David Clough

Winners Circle

Architecture & Design

By Sarah Stebbins on

From mod architects to L.L. Bean’s old crib, Maine pros and projects have been racking up home-and-design awards left and right.

Architecture

Honor: Architect magazine’s annual Top 50 list, a nationwide ranking of firms in the categories of business, sustainability, and design.

Recipients: Portland’s Kaplan Thompson Architects placed 38th for sustainability and GO Logic in Belfast took 43rd in design.

Highlight: In Portland, GO Logic’s modern twist on a townhouse, featuring a two-story main residence, with an apartment and a garage below, helped clinch the firm’s win.

GO Logic modern townhouse
Photograph by Trent Bell
Linda Banks, Banks Design Associates
Photograph by Jeff Roberts

Interior Design

Honor: The New England chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers’ annual design awards.

Recipient: Linda Banks, of Banks Design Associates in Falmouth, won the competition’s Whole House category.

Highlight: Banks’s project — a gut renovation of a 1960s Falmouth Colonial — features pops of fire-engine red, the homeowner’s favorite shade.

Historic Preservation

Honor: Maine Preservation’s annual Honor Awards, recognizing standout buildings and champions in the realm of historic rehabilitation.

Recipients: Thirteen statewide revitalization projects, along with preservationists John G. Morse IV, Jane Morse (posthumously), and Frances Bowen, all of Bath.

Highlight: The Queen Anne–style former home of Leon Leonwood Bean in Freeport, designed by famed Portland architect Francis Fassett. Built in 1888 and purchased by Bean in 1912 — the year he founded L.L.Bean — the residence underwent a meticulous, 12-year restoration. It’s now the Leon L. Bean Home and Archive Center (sadly, not open to the public).

Leon Leonwood Bean Home and Archive Center
Photograph by David Clough

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Living in the Round Maine yurt living