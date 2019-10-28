A Storied Home

Since moving into their 1750 Cape in South Portland nine years ago, Meredith Perdue and Michael Cain have uncovered original wood ceiling beams, pulled a pair of baby shoes from behind a wall, and unearthed the bones of what they believe to be a cow from the front yard. Their curiosities piqued by these discoveries, they’ve traced their home’s lineage to Jesse Willard, who built the modest dwelling for his daughter and erected another like it for himself on the beach nearby, where he charged boaters a fee to come ashore. Researching a house’s genealogy, as Perdue and Cain have learned, is often a dive into local history, connecting early settlers to the names on landmarks, streets, and in their case, an entire neighborhood: Willard Square.