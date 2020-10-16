Who would have guessed that we have six maples on our tenth-of-an-acre lot? Or that the beautiful little blue flowers by the woodpile are Siberian squill? Not I. Nor was I aware that the southern edge of our land measures 101 of our 9-year-old daughter’s feet or that the backyard is 55 “Lili feet” deep. My husband, Chad, and I have owned our Brunswick property for more than 10 years, but it wasn’t until last spring’s shelter-in-place order that we began to really acquaint ourselves with every mucky corner.

When we bought our 1890s Colonial Revival, we received a landscape designer’s map detailing the existing plantings — an elegant Kousa dogwood by the deck, a scraggly miniature pink rose bush near the garage, a lone lilac tucked among the hemlocks next to the back gate — and those the previous owners intended to add. We planned to make our mark too, but after installing some ferns beneath the maples and a few window boxes, things got busy — life, jobs, twins — and we homed in on the essentials: raking, shoveling, and preventing Lili and our other daughter, Phoebe, from pulling up tender shoots and sticking them in their mouths.

We did look up long enough, however, to witness an amazing variety of wildlife in our fairly urban midst — let’s just say we can see Domino’s and the cars on busy Maine Street when the trees aren’t leafed out. But this pizza-perfumed habitat hasn’t prevented deer from bounding along our back fence or a porcupine from skittering up the locust tree by the woodpile. Eight eagles perched on the same locust one early spring day, likely en route to the Androscoggin River to fish. And just before Easter one year, we discovered that what we thought was a lingering patch of snow was actually a snowshoe hare. After the final thaw, we found several piles of droppings, indicating that we’d had a frequent guest.