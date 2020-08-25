Wild and Contained

Guillermo Diaz met Bonnie Bochan while working at Ecuador’s Jatun Sacha Biological Reserve in the Amazon basin. He had grown up cultivating his family’s 25-acre vegetable farm on Chimborazo, the country’s highest mountain. She was a visiting ornithologist from Maine studying migrating songbirds. After marrying and moving to Bochan’s home in Winterport two years later, the couple decided to combine his farming expertise and her knowledge of wildlife conservation to launch a landscaping business specializing in pesticide- and fertilizer-free gardens.

In 2013, they bought 18 acres on Deer Isle, where Diaz’s first chore was cleaning out a trash-filled raspberry thicket for his vegetable garden on a gently rising slope behind their 125-year-old farmhouse. “The property was a terrible mess,” he says. “I even found an old boat buried under the weeds.” To protect the clearing from deer, he built a 6-foot-high deer fence of bone-white driftwood, then hauled in seaweed and topsoil and laid out an assortment of randomly shaped plots and meandering paths covered with homemade mulch of brush clippings and leaves.