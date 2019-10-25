Why I Live Here

We even built a Cape Cod–style cottage and decorated it with a nautical motif, including prints of ships and lighthouses. Our home was located in the quaint town of Mount Dora, which billed itself as “The New England of the South,” but we yearned to live in the actual place. Fast-forwarding several years, we sold our house and reconnected with a family member, who invited us to live in her guest cottage in midcoast Maine. We then leased a condo (across the road from the Down East office!), before recently becoming residents of the Marshall Point lightkeeper’s house in Port Clyde. Suffice it to say, this is a dream come true for us, and one that we treasure daily. We wake each morning to the iconic lighthouse featured in Forrest Gump, watch the ferry to and from Monhegan Island, and drift off to sleep serenaded by the surf.”

— SEAN FOWLDS