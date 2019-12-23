Why I Live Here

in Cape Elizabeth as friends. I went on to attend the University of North Carolina and work in sports marketing in Los Angeles. In 2009, I landed my dream job managing athletes at Octagon in South Portland. Meanwhile, Luke went to Georgetown University and was working in New York as an investment banker when he founded [Maine-sourced seafood company] Luke’s Lobster in 2009. Five years later, we reconnected and went lobstering on our first date! We now live in South Portland in a 1905 oceanfront home with our daughter, Poppy, 1; we are expecting another child this fall. We picked our house for its lighthouse and island views and neighborhood full of children. No two days look the same out this master bedroom window and we love that. Poppy likes to watch the lobstermen setting their traps in spring and the paddleboarders in summer. All the cruise ships that come through in fall get waves. And she’s awed by the snowstorms and crashing waves in winter. One day soon, we know she’ll be on the other side of this window enjoying all that Maine beauty first-hand.

— LAISEE HOLDEN