Why I Live Here

a few weeks after the ice storm of ’98, bought an old farmhouse that needed a ton of work, got married, and had three beautiful boys. Then, as the house started to fall down around us, so did the marriage. He stayed and I rented another old farmhouse for a few years before deciding to put my money into something more permanent for my kids. The second my youngest son and I walked into our West Newfield post-and-beam, I exhaled: this was the one. Shortly after making an offer, I was laid off. Somehow, another job came along and I managed to close on Thanksgiving eve 2018. Built magnificently by the seller with wood cut from our land, the house’s knotty-pine living room and kitchen fill with the sunrise — seen here in a foggy capture from our deck. The huge backyard overlooks Knox Mountain and has full sun for many happy plants. The sensation that friends feel when they walk in the door is one of letting go, relaxation, and peace. I am so grateful and blessed.”

— SARAH RICHARDSON