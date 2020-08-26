Why I Live Here

“My husband, Dave, grew up in Cape Elizabeth and used to joke

that I dragged him away from the ocean, as we live most of the year in a Hallowell Federal that we love. So after we paid our children’s last college bill, we started thinking about how we could get closer to the coast. We bought our first cottage on Vinalhaven — a classic, cedar-shingled place that almost every islander seems to have lived in at one time and fondly calls Stony Lonesome — after a weekend trip. Stepping off the ferry that first time, I felt unusually confident that this is where I wanted to be every summer, with the ocean visible along every road and through every restaurant window. After lots of projects, we sold the cottage in 2017 and bought our house on Carvers Harbor. Later, the previous owner asked if her daughter could get married between the two pines in the backyard, where their family had many happy memories — of course, we obliged. Now we play Monopoly with our adult kids in the yard and I spend every morning there. Sitting on the deck with my coffee and a book, watching the fog roll out, peace takes hold.

— LIBBY McCULLUM