Why I Live Here

from the Navy when he was stationed in Virginia, so we needed to find our forever home. We both grew up in New England and knew we wanted to end up back there. We were drawn to Maine for the snowy winters (yes, we’re those crazy people who love snow!), pristine forests and lakes, and privacy. Plus, my husband graduated from Maine Maritime Academy, so Maine always held a special place in his heart. We looked online for two years before finding our Dixmont farm. As soon as I saw this cute red barn in the listing, I was sold. In fact, we closed on the house without me ever seeing it in person! Now the barn holds our tractor and potting station and punctuates the view from our great room. From this secluded little slice of Maine heaven, I write books, record a local TV show, and create content for my backyard chicken-keeping website Fresh Eggs Daily. We are definitely here to stay — I’m happy to look out at this view for the rest of my life.”

— LISA STEELE