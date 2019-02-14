Where The Adventure Begins
View of the Week
Maine photographer Beau Mercier reflects on what makes his family’s home special.
To me, this photo encompasses serenity. It not only showcases nature’s beauty, but it also accentuates my family’s temperate, welcoming home nestled in the midst of towering pines. The view reminds me that each day is a new adventure, and this is where mine begins.Beau Mercier
