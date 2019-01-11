Save This Place

The floors of this simple yet elegant building at the northern end of Kezar Lake in North Lovell have withstood the test of time and a fair amount of dancing as well. Built in 1865 as an Odd Fellows lodge, the structure often housed townspeople, who gathered on the spacious first level to dine and dance, while the second floor was reserved for the fraternal organization’s ceremonies. By the early 20th century, the building had become a general store, serving locals and summer tourists who were drawn to the lake and nearby White Mountains.

WHY RESCUE IT?

The North Lovell Store is a beloved landmark, and its exterior hasn’t been altered for almost 100 years. The open floor plan could once again serve as a store — or as an office or artist’s studio. Old-house enthusiasts, on the other hand, might want to transform the space into a single-family home. The building sits on 3.6 acres — ample room for recreation and gardens. The mountain views are stunning, and there’s easy access to Kezar, with a boat launch nearby.