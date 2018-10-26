West Side Story

Portland transplants add a thrilling new chapter to their historic home.

It had been on the market for a year, this 1867 Italianate townhouse with a screwy central narrative — a clawfoot tub dead center of the master bath, an upstairs hallway stretching nearly a city block, a powder room (and accompanying wastebasket) bedazzled with disco-era wallpaper shiny as a Mylar balloon. What could you do with a place so strange?

Gut it, thought one potential buyer, but then that sale fell through. So the house on the cemetery end of Portland’s Spring Street sat and waited.

“I’d seen it online,” Erik Mercer says. “But the real estate agent didn’t even want to show it to us. Two agents, actually. The word they used is ‘oddball’ and I was like, ‘exactly!’ When we walked in here it was like, ‘God, I love this place so much!’”