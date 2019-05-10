View of the Week

Wells Beach

Photograph by Instagram's Mainely_Living

Wells Beach Reawakens

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Vacationland comes alive during a walk on Wells Beach.

What I loved most about walking along Wells Beach on this day was seeing the summer houses coming alive again after a long, bitter winter. Some owners were removing boards from windows, while others were setting out porch chairs for soaking in the early spring sun. It was a day when everyone was happy and hopeful for a beautiful new season.Megan Davis

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Homey Things to Do This Season purple lilac