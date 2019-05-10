Wells Beach Reawakens
View of the Week
Vacationland comes alive during a walk on Wells Beach.
What I loved most about walking along Wells Beach on this day was seeing the summer houses coming alive again after a long, bitter winter. Some owners were removing boards from windows, while others were setting out porch chairs for soaking in the early spring sun. It was a day when everyone was happy and hopeful for a beautiful new season.Megan Davis
