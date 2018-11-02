An Enchanting Weekend in Bethel
View of the Week
There are few things more magical than “snowliage” — that phenomenon when fall and winter collide.
We were in Bethel this past weekend and were enchanted by the surprise flurry that greeted us. The flakes floated magically in the air, suspended peacefully against the bright auburn leaves. I loved this house for its quaint charm. The vibrancy of the leaves shouted against the white snow and I knew I had to stop to snap this moment.Marissa
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!