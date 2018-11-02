View of the Week

Bethel Maine snowliage

Photograph courtesy of onecrafdiygirl

An Enchanting Weekend in Bethel

By Abby Hilt on

There are few things more magical than “snowliage” —  that phenomenon when fall and winter collide.

We were in Bethel this past weekend and were enchanted by the surprise flurry that greeted us. The flakes floated magically in the air, suspended peacefully against the bright auburn leaves. I loved this house for its quaint charm. The vibrancy of the leaves shouted against the white snow and I knew I had to stop to snap this moment.Marissa

