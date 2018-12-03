Any old Maine house worth its salt will contain a minimum of two heating systems, because no self-respecting Yankee would discard a perfectly good, broken furnace. In special cases, a house will contain the full suite of perfectly good obsolete technologies, from the original fireplace, to a century-old coal furnace, a mid-century oil boiler, an airtight woodstove from the 1970s, and some electric baseboards or a hospital-beige kerosene heater from the 1980s. It’s good to have options.

So where are we headed now? What’s the next latest, greatest thing?

“Well, that’s complex,” says Dylan Voorhees, climate and clean energy project director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, sounding a little baffled himself. “The big trend is ductless heat pumps. But a lot of people are looking to propane — and I don’t really know why.”

Propane gas may be riding the coattails of natural gas, which has recently become popular in more populous areas of the state. New natural gas boilers can be small, quiet, and dazzlingly efficient. Although propane boilers can be too, that fuel has to be hand-delivered to your house. Additionally, a winter’s worth of propane costs even more than old-fashioned oil.

Not that oil is old fashioned in Maine. While the rest of the nation has largely abandoned oil heat in the past 50 years, two-thirds of Maine homes still rely on it, consuming an average of 900 gallons per house, per year.

“The transportation network that delivers oil to the farthest-flung addresses makes it an easy solution, if not a cheap or green one,” Voorhees says. “It’s been so entrenched here for so long that breaking into that market can be hard.”

And, frankly, the same can be said of wood. Maine is second only to Vermont in its reliance on ye olde woodstove. In short, the state’s heating landscape is eerily unchanged since the mid-century.

But electric-powered heat pumps may break the spell. Efficiency Maine — the state’s administrator for energy efficiency programs — tracks the popularity of heating systems by the rebates people apply for: Heat pumps are beating forced–hot-water boilers six-to-one.

Electric heat earned a ghastly reputation in the 1980s after electric rates drove heating bills through the roof. But the real “fuel” for a heat pump is outdoor air. Even the coldest of January air contains heat, and heat pumps concentrate that warmth and transport it indoors.

Although heat pumps (like most systems) may struggle to keep a leaky old house at 70 degrees on a particularly frigid night, the technology continues to improve. And anyway, that’s why you keep an old woodstove in the basement. It’s almost perfectly good, and it’s nice to have options.

So how does your fuel stack up in terms of cost, efficiency, and environmental impact? Consult our primer to determine where you stand and if it might be time to make a switch.