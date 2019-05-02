Waites Landing Sunrise
View of the Week
Mackerel sky over Waites Landing in Falmouth
I live around the corner from this beautiful home at the foot of Waites Landing Road in Falmouth. It’s a unique home with beautiful detail and character. I got up at the crack of dawn on April 12th and looked out my window. I saw that we had what is known as a mackerel sky, coupled with a perfectly still bay reflecting and enhancing a dramatic sunrise. So I quickly dressed and ran out with an LG V-20 smartphone and snapped a bunch of photos from the beach, looking out at the bay. Then I walked down to the pier at the end of Waites Landing and noticed the reflection on the windows of my neighbor’s house and snapped one more picture. I did not have time to grab my camera — light like this does not last long.Dan Betty
