Visiting Dad

Dabbling & Decorating blogger Ann Couser Kittredge visits her father at the home her parents built three decades ago.

My parents built this home almost 30 years ago and my dad still lives in it independently at the age of 98. It’s decorated beautifully with antiques collected by my parents throughout the years. So many beautiful memories. ❤️Ann Couser Kittredge

 

This is a quick shot of our family home in Maine, as I was leaving yesterday. It’s called a Raeside Dame Cape Home. A home built to replicate an antique colonial home with open beams, wood flooring, storm windows, latch doors and more. I hope to be sharing much more of this with you in 2019🙌🏻 * * * #countryliving #countrylivingmagazine #countrylivingmag #raesidedame #vintagehome #mycountryhome #countryhome #countryhomes #mycountryliving #mainehomes #yankeemagazine #newenglandhome #mynewengland #fivetotenonfriday #vintagehomes #colonialhouse #oldhome #oldhouselove #housesofnewengland #scenesofnewengland #thisoldhouse #mycozywinterhome #curbappeal #homeexterior #exteriors #instahome #exteriordecor #maine #mainehomes #coastalhome

