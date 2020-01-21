A Victorian Farmhouse, Inside and Out

Llori Kierstead furnishes her home with 19th-century exuberance and charm.

Don’t even look at the house,” Scott Keirstead teased his wife, Llori, when the Towle Farm next to their family’s potato fields in Presque Isle went on the market in 1984. “It’s got the original tin ceilings, pantry, and hardwood floors. So don’t even look, because every time you say something, the price is going to go up.” Llori looked, of course. “I was blown away,” she says. She loves old houses, and this one, built in 1857 by farmer Daniel Duff, had been little changed since 1902, when the Towles’ forebears moved in. Plus, she says, the house was “dirt cheap.” The Keirsteads bought it, doubling the size of their farm to nearly 240 acres, and, bit by bit, they set about preserving and furnishing their farmhouse in country-Victorian style.