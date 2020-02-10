Feel the Love
Rosy shades are all the rage this year — and Valentine’s Day offers the perfect excuse to put them (and some classic red) into practice.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
1. Portlander Catherine Wiersema’s Pollock-esque chocolates are almost too masterful to eat. $18/9-piece box (small hearts); $16/large heart. chocolatspassion.com
2. We’re floored by the vibrant shades in this vintage Dagestan-Soumak wool rug. $1,550. bradfordsruggallery.com
3. Portland artist Allison McKeen’s block-printed tea towels are as playful as they are practical. $18 each. merchantco.me
4. Featuring hand-drawn designs printed with soy-based ink, there’s plenty to love about these Heart glasses. $54/4-piece set. erinflett.com
5. Nanne Kennedy transforms the wool from her nearly 200 Polwarth sheep into super-soft Maine blankets on her Washington farm. $300–$600 each. getwool.com
6. Gardiner-based Michelle Shaw’s earthy-glam Warm Love soap combines a traditional meditation scent with a glitter finish. $6.50 each. mainenaturals.net
7. How’s this for a feel-good purchase? Sales of furniture, like the Lottie chair, from the nonprofit Maine Woodworks support locals with disabilities. $225. mainewoodworks.org
8. Cut-paper snowflakes Cornish designer Eliza Jane Curtis made as a kid inspired her intricate, block-printed greeting cards. $5 each. morrisessex.com