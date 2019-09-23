Up, Up, And Away!

This one’s story starts with Pete Nelson, master treehouse builder and star of the Animal Planet show Treehouse Masters, who took the gig after Sam emailed him. (She and Rob have been superfans for years.) Prefabbed by Nelson Treehouse at its headquarters outside Seattle, the 1,000-square-foot cedar structure was erected on-site in just six weeks last spring. Nelson’s frequent collaborator, New York–based designer Christina Salway, handled the interior. “You want it to feel polished and considered, but you also want to have a sort of rustic-comfortable vibe,” she says of her approach. The kitchen was central to setting the right tone for the Masabny project because it’s the first thing you see when you enter the house. Accordingly, Salway outfitted it with luxury retro-inspired appliances like a Smeg refrigerator, Bertazzoni gas stove, and farm sink with a brass faucet embedded in a gleaming white-quartz countertop.

On a rainy night in June, the Masabnys stayed for the first time in the treehouse of their big-kid dreams. “It was super cozy,” Rob says. “I can’t wait until it snows and we can watch a football game in there.”