Twin Peaks

Mary Barrett and Xavier Duralde’s cherry-red camp on Juniper Point sits on a cliff facing tiny Capitol Island, where, for 45 years, Barrett’s mother has also owned a camp. From the Adirondack chairs on their front porch in Boothbay Harbor, the couple can see the gray-shingled five-bedroom in Southport where 90-year-old Betty still summers, entertaining dozens of far-flung relatives each year. “The rooms are a little wonky and my mother has a lot of great collections of crafts and art,” says Barrett, a retired physician based in Atlanta. “It feels cottagey and quirky and fun and comfortable. It makes me think of family.”

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that the spot she and Duralde, an orthopedic surgeon, selected to extend the Capitol Island legacy is so much like Betty’s house. The latter was bursting at the seams when, in 2009, the couple went searching for a place to corral their branches of the tree — four adult children, two grandchildren, and 10 siblings between them. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted and then, when I saw this one, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what I want,’” Barrett says of her circa 1908 gabled cottage. “It became obvious to me that I was looking for something like what my parents had.” The similarities are aesthetic — the two homes are contemporaries, both built on ledges with wide, water-facing porches and rustic, exposed-beam and shiplap interiors. But they’re also visceral. The Juniper Point camp, Barrett explains, just feels like Capitol Island.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with an upgrade here and there. “It was kind of sad,” Barrett says of the Juniper Point house when they bought it. The kitchen had red linoleum cabinetry, a dishwasher on wheels, and a hulking water heater, but no refrigerator, which was in an adjacent closet. Worse, Barrett says, there were almost no direct water views on the ground floor. The couple worked with Boothbay- and Portland-based design-build firm Knickerbocker Group to address the necessities — new foundation, roof, siding, and wiring — and reconfigure the downstairs to make the ocean accessible from every room. A new bump-out, fitted with a pair of oversize, triangular, transom windows to maximize light, houses a reimagined kitchen. In the neighboring living room, the team assembled a massive fireplace from slabs of asymmetrical granite that conjures the ledge beneath the camp.