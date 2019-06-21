The Town Less Traveled

Tucked away from the hubbub, Belfast has splendid architecture, a booming arts scene, and a thing for wiener dogs.

You’d be forgiven for having previously bypassed Belfast. Thanks to a 1960s urban renewal project, Route 1 skirts the downtown, shielding it from the typical midcoast tourist circuit. Scotch-Irish families were the first settlers to discover the region, eventually transforming it into a prosperous seaport. Shipbuilders and merchants built elegant Federal, Greek Revival, Italianate, and Queen Anne houses, 70 of which are landmarked and in a historic district. (See them on the Belfast Historical Society & Museum’s walking tour.)

The town also has arts appeal, including art walks, an art deco cinema, a community center with gallery shows and free classes, and a newly reopened, 36,000-square-foot venue for concerts and theater. A dozen protected “rangeways” (public routes) and the Belfast Rail Trail on the Passagassawakeag River, known as the Passy, keep the waterfront accessible. Ditto for the harborside parks that host concerts and annual events like New England’s largest wiener dog festival.

Friends run into each other at Chase’s Daily market, break bread at the annual town dinner — when white-cloaked tables span much of the 1,120-foot-long Armistice Footbridge — and meet at Three Tides for tapas and a local beer. Yes, Belfast remains slightly off the beaten path, but with so much to see, do, and eat, it’s well worth the detour.