Country Ways

Sarah Pike has just pulled into her driveway with her latest junk-shop find: three wire clam baskets that she carries into the big white barn attached to her Waldoboro farmhouse. Holding one upside-down, she says the baskets will make fine pendant lights for the patio that she and her husband, Josh, are building. “I love design and creating welcoming spaces,” she says. “Anything vintage, anything old school, anything that looks like it’s been rolling around the bottom of the ocean for 100 years — I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

Welcoming spaces are important here at Tops’l Farm, where the Pikes run a luxury-camping retreat and occasionally make their own house available to wedding parties. The boundary between home and work is almost seamless.