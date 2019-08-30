View of the Week

Piazza Rock campsite

Photograph by Drew Brockelman.

To the Woods!

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Photographer Drew Brockelman and his cousins call the Appalachian Trail home for the weekend.

My cousins and I decided that we needed a little family time in the woods and the Piazza Rock campsite soon came to mind — it became our home for a couple of days. It was my first time back to the area since I was a kid, and it was their first visit. I’m always happy when I get to share the beauty of Maine’s wilderness with people for the first time. This trip was no exception. Drew Brockelman

