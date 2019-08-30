To the Woods!
View of the Week
Photographer Drew Brockelman and his cousins call the Appalachian Trail home for the weekend.
My cousins and I decided that we needed a little family time in the woods and the Piazza Rock campsite soon came to mind — it became our home for a couple of days. It was my first time back to the area since I was a kid, and it was their first visit. I’m always happy when I get to share the beauty of Maine’s wilderness with people for the first time. This trip was no exception. Drew Brockelman
