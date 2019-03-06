To the Lighthouse!
Listings We Love
Who says a house has to be a regular old house? Make a statement in a historic rectory, school, or lightkeeper’s cottage — and preserve a cherished landmark in the process.
99 Lighthouse Road, Isle au Haut
Setting: 1907 seasonal, furnished keeper’s cottage on Robinson Point, 2,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, solar panels, 3 woodstoves, hardwood floors, guesthouse, 2 sleeping cabins, boathouse, deepwater dock. 2 acres
Asking Price: $1,975,000
Agent: Jamie O’Keefe; [email protected]
1 Mark Island, Winter Harbor
Setting: 1860 lighthouse and seasonal keeper’s cottage on private Mark Island, 2,004 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, solar panels, 2 woodstoves, hardwood floors, boathouse, deepwater dock, moorings. 4 acres
Asking Price: $2,300,000
Agent: Lili Pew; [email protected]
14 Hodge Street, Wiscasset
Setting: 1858 Gothic Revival former rectory for an adjacent church, 2,226 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, woodstove, hardwood floors, 1-car garage. .5 acre
Asking Price: $199,000
Agent: Tyson Soule; [email protected]
2172 State Route 129, South Bristol
Setting: Converted 1898 schoolhouse on Rutherford Island, 3,594 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, pellet stove, hardwood floors, 2-car garage. .75 acre
Asking Price: $455,000
Agent: Jonathan Leahy; [email protected]