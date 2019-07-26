Timeless Beach Vibes
View of the Week
For photographer Nate Steele, a trip to Maine feels like a trip back in time.
This beautiful little weathered shed sat in the finely manicured backyard of our rental in Wells, where we stayed while visiting family over the Fourth of July. With the beach cruiser and the sea foam-green chipping paint, the scene feels like a snapshot from another time. Nate Steele
