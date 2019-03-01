This Old (Mod) House

This first-floor bathroom and laundry room was refreshed with a new sink and Eskayel’s Dynasty wallpaper in slate. “I had been wanting to use this wallpaper for years but didn’t have the right client for it,” Tobias says. “Heather is always willing to take a chance!” For her part, Heather says Tobias nudged her to be more adventurous with colors and fabrics than she might have been had she tackled the project alone. “I was so overwhelmed, and I really needed help,” she says. “Jessie was great to work with. It was a partnership.”