Three years ago, when my husband, Matt, and I moved from our 1940s duplex in Bath to a 1790s Georgian in Dresden, I confess we were fleeing neighbors. There was nothing wrong with them or our neighborhood: loops of gentrifying brick and clapboard homes built, along with an elementary school, a daycare, and a community garden, around a central athletic field. We were the problem.

Over the years, our one-cat household had mushroomed to include two cats and three rescue dogs: Hector, a sato; Lucy, an Aussie mix; and Basho, a grumpy old Spitz. A 6-foot-tall wooden stockade replaced our invisible fence. Matt’s eldest daughter and her two dogs supplanted our quiet tenants. Then our granddaughter was born. Soon after, his daughter married and we had a son-in-law next door, followed by a grandson, and yet another cat. Our front yard became parking. Vegetable beds appeared beneath the laundry line. A compost pile grew behind the swing set. We talked about raising chickens.

One August afternoon, I was attempting to relax in our bustling 4,000-square-foot backyard, but Lucy was on squirrel patrol, screaming as she jumped up and down along the fence, and Hector was barking at Sunday cyclists; our granddaughter joined him when she tired of chasing the cats. I took it all in from behind opaque sunglasses: neighbors’ curious glances over our fence and gestures of frustration as they navigated around our cars. We’d lived there longer than the homeowners to our left and right, yet, somehow, we’d become those neighbors.