Their Blue Heaven

A trip Jenny and her husband, Josh, the firm’s project manager, took to the actual Scandinavia became the launching point for the home’s interior. “We weren’t planning on doing a blue kitchen,” Jenny says. But after visiting Iceland’s Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon, where gem-like, pale-aqua icebergs float in midnight-blue water, “it dawned on me — can we incorporate that palette into the most important part of the home?” Shaker-style cabinets Jenny designed and had painted in Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue mimic the Norwegian Sea, while handmade, muted-blue subway tile and frost white on the quartz countertops and barrel-back stools conjure the hulking ice formations.

The kitchen as glacial centerpiece invokes lowlights throughout the house: walls in Sherwin-Williams’s stormcloud–colored Gale Force in Jeff’s office, and doors, window frames, vanities, and stairway balusters in Tricorn Black, also by Sherwin-Williams. “Jenny said the kitchen would make everything pop and she was right — it’s perfect,” Mary Ann says.

The designer often bases her schemes on a moment in time in the natural world. Here, her inspiration was Jökulsárlón at dusk, when the setting sun’s rays dance warm light across the frozen landscape. As such, golden-brass and rose-pink accents counterpoint the cool colors in each room. Pervasive alabaster walls, along with oak floors wire brushed in a white finish and a pickled-pine kitchen ceiling — both carefully selected by Jenny to marry a Scandi modernity with the illusion of time-worn imperfections — add a grounding quality.

Light was critical for accentuating the crisp palette and nuances in the wood, so Jenny added several large, south-facing windows in an old-fashioned two-over-two style. She also designed an open-well staircase to create an airy, unobstructed sightline from the second floor straight through to the basement. “I wanted to bring in a bit of the lightness I felt in Iceland, a bit of the calmness,” she says.

According to the Dosses, she succeeded. Says Mary Ann, “The whole house, when I walk in, it’s like, aaah.”