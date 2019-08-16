The Writer's Room

</p> <p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Friendship Birds</strong></p> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'>Wood’s best friend, Denise Vaillancourt, bought these handmade wooden birds for her decades ago in Burundi, where tradition dictates that they must be displayed facing each other. “I move objects around, retire them, bring them out later, but the birds have been out ever since Denise gave them to me. Those birds are my friendship with Denise.”</p> <p>