The Wish List

Fact: the best holiday gifts come from our own snowy backyard. For proof, look no further than these 26 clever, design-savvy products you’ll love to give — or receive.
Text by Jen DeRose

⬆︎ Make the world more beautiful with Fredericks & Mae’s Wildflower seed paper cannons, which use compressed air to disperse future blooms with a satisfying pop. $18 each.

Gifts for Her

porcelain Pattern dishes

Portlander Chloe May Brown hand-forms, then meticulously paints, her organic, porcelain Pattern dishes. $16–$72.

Erin Flett’s Gorham-made linen Royal Wallflower folder bag

Erin Flett’s Gorham-made linen Royal Wallflower folder bag blooms wherever it’s planted. $95.

ScentSimple Candle Co.

Freeport-based ScentSimple Candle Co.‘s soy wax Maine Sea Rose candle is summer in a jar. $16.

Mulxiply’s Portland-designed, felted-wool Pom Pom slippers

Mulxiply’s Portland-designed, felted-wool Pom Pom slippers nod to youthful bunny versions. $56.

TetherMade’s cotton rope baskets

Handcrafted in Eliot, TetherMade’s cotton rope baskets conjure coiled boat lines. $18–$35.

French shears

With sharp stainless-steel blades and a lockable beech handle, these French shears are a cut above. $58.

Cumberland-made Wary Meyers glycerin soaps

Cumberland-made Wary Meyers glycerin soaps are art for your shower or sink. $14 each.

The Faithful Hound’s Scandi-inspired, Waterboro-printed tea towels

Mirror imagery extends the hang time of The Faithful Hound’s Scandi-inspired, Waterboro-printed tea towels. $18 each.

Gifts for Him

All-In-One tool

This All-In-One tool lives up to its name with 10 nifty implements projecting from a beech handle. $20.

Sneaker Cleaning Kit

Keep kicks looking fresh with Gentlemen’s Hardware Sneaker Cleaning Kit. $22.

Pemi dopp kits

Westport Islander Chris Cavallari crafts his Pemi dopp kits from leather that improves with age. $80.

Brant & Cochran’s SoPo-crafted, nylon-and-leather log carrier

Brant & Cochran’s SoPo-crafted, nylon-and-leather log carrier makes lugging look good. $95.

AE Ceramics’ Oyster Lover’s Gift Set

AE Ceramics’ Oyster Lover’s Gift Set delivers next-level supplies from Boothbay Harbor (not shown: shucking towel and glove). $227.

the leather Fairview wallet

With its pocket-friendly profile, the leather Fairview wallet by Portland’s 33 By Hand is perfect for card-carrying minimalists. $45.

Campfire Studio’s ceramic To-Go mug

Hand-thrown in Portland, Campfire Studio’s ceramic To-Go mug is the best co-pilot. $42.

Leather Pods

Better than bulging pockets: clippable Leather Pods from Wiscasset’s Rock Paper Scissors corral ear buds and coins. $30 (small); $35 (large). 207-882-9930

Gifts for Kids

Kartell’s Lou Lou Ghost chair

Printed with a “crayon” heart, Kartell’s Lou Lou Ghost chair is clearly adorable. $225

Michelle Provençal’s Driftwood mobile

Needle-felted seagulls soar on Waldoboro crafter Michelle Provençal’s Driftwood mobile. $125.

in Gautier Studio’s Baltic-birch House shelf

Let treasures live in Gautier Studio’s Baltic-birch House shelf, available at Portland’s Lemon Zest Home. $42.95. 207-835-0585

color-coded phone chargers

Avoid swiping the wrong device with color-coded phone chargers. $18 each.

Narwhal Horns sidewalk chalk

Twee’s handmade Narwhal Horns sidewalk chalk is as cute as the pictures it’ll create. $15.

Reusable Rainbow drinking straws

Woke kids will happily sip from stainless-steel Reusable Rainbow drinking straws over plastic. $10/4-piece set.

Heirloom Fawn dolls

Cumberland mom Lila Ray stitches her dear Heirloom Fawn dolls from linen remnants and recycled cashmere. $82 and $48.

Over the Rainbow macramé hanging

Brighten her wall with Limerick artist Christina Hill’s Over the Rainbow macramé hanging. $42.

Ice Cream Cone baby quilts

It takes Yarmouth’s Dash Masland 15 hours to sew each of her sweet Ice Cream Cone baby quilts. $245.

