The Wish List
Text by Jen DeRose
⬆︎ Make the world more beautiful with Fredericks & Mae’s Wildflower seed paper cannons, which use compressed air to disperse future blooms with a satisfying pop. $18 each.
Gifts for Her
Portlander Chloe May Brown hand-forms, then meticulously paints, her organic, porcelain Pattern dishes. $16–$72.
With sharp stainless-steel blades and a lockable beech handle, these French shears are a cut above. $58.
Mirror imagery extends the hang time of The Faithful Hound’s Scandi-inspired, Waterboro-printed tea towels. $18 each.
Gifts for Him
This All-In-One tool lives up to its name with 10 nifty implements projecting from a beech handle. $20.
Westport Islander Chris Cavallari crafts his Pemi dopp kits from leather that improves with age. $80.
AE Ceramics’ Oyster Lover’s Gift Set delivers next-level supplies from Boothbay Harbor (not shown: shucking towel and glove). $227.
With its pocket-friendly profile, the leather Fairview wallet by Portland’s 33 By Hand is perfect for card-carrying minimalists. $45.
Better than bulging pockets: clippable Leather Pods from Wiscasset’s Rock Paper Scissors corral ear buds and coins. $30 (small); $35 (large). 207-882-9930
Gifts for Kids
Let treasures live in Gautier Studio’s Baltic-birch House shelf, available at Portland’s Lemon Zest Home. $42.95. 207-835-0585
Woke kids will happily sip from stainless-steel Reusable Rainbow drinking straws over plastic. $10/4-piece set.
Cumberland mom Lila Ray stitches her dear Heirloom Fawn dolls from linen remnants and recycled cashmere. $82 and $48.
It takes Yarmouth’s Dash Masland 15 hours to sew each of her sweet Ice Cream Cone baby quilts. $245.