Photographed by Forrest Elliott

Real estate agent Forrest Elliott and his partner settle into their lush “oasis” in York.

My partner and I were looking for a unique property in York for the next chapter of our lives. When we found this home, we instantly knew it was the one. It dates to approximately 1880 and is steeped in historic charm. One of our favorite parts of our home is the outdoor living space. From the gardens and raised beds to the pool and meadow in back, it’s a little oasis away from the hustle of the outside world. We look forward to our time as stewards of this wonderful home for many years to come. Forrest Elliott

View this post on Instagram Home 💚✨ #CiderHillHouse A post shared by Forrest Elliott (@forrestkelliott) on May 18, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

