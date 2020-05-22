View of the Week

Forrest Elliott's 140-year-old home in York Maine

Photographed by Forrest Elliott

The Next Chapter

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Real estate agent Forrest Elliott and his partner settle into their lush “oasis” in York.

My partner and I were looking for a unique property in York for the next chapter of our lives. When we found this home, we instantly knew it was the one. It dates to approximately 1880 and is steeped in historic charm. One of our favorite parts of our home is the outdoor living space. From the gardens and raised beds to the pool and meadow in back, it’s a little oasis away from the hustle of the outside world. We look forward to our time as stewards of this wonderful home for many years to come.Forrest Elliott

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Home 💚✨ #CiderHillHouse

A post shared by Forrest Elliott (@forrestkelliott) on

