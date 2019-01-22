The Money Pit

Late in the summer of 2015, Andrew, the contractor we’d hired to renovate our upstairs apartment in Portland, knocked on our back door. He looked serious and very pale. “I think you need to come up and take a look at something,” he told my husband, Brendan, and me.

We traipsed up the stairs to the apartment’s newly demolished kitchen-dining room, which sits directly above our own recently renovated kitchen-dining room. Andrew led us to a corner and pointed down.

“I’m not sure what’s holding up the back of your house,” he said.

We looked blankly at him. We knew our house was sagging, but when we bought it the inspector told us it had “a normal amount” of settling for its age.

Now Andrew was pacing, clenching his fists, trying to speak calmly. “Whoever put in this kitchen and bathroom, they cut through these joists to lay the pipe for the plumbing. This floor is hanging in midair. It should be tied in to the brick.

“And if you look down through the floor — your kitchen ceiling isn’t being held up by anything either.”

When we rehabbed our downstairs apartment, opening up the wall between the kitchen and dining room to make one big space, our then-contractor assured us the wall wasn’t load-bearing, so he didn’t put in a supporting beam. Since then, the sagging in the back half of the house had noticeably worsened, but we’d sort of thought it was because our house was just. . . old.

But as Andrew had demolished the apartment, its structural integrity had weakened. When we walked, we could feel the floor bouncing underfoot.

Looking back, I now see that this was the moment when we started to become true Mainers.

The state’s housing stock is among the oldest in the nation, and even in Portland, where new buildings go up every year, more than half of all homes are at least 75 years old. So in buying our brick Italianate house in 2011, we were starting down a well-trodden real estate path. Back then, we knew not one soul in this town and had never spent a night here. We embarked on this adventure together on a breezy, quixotic updraft of instinctive faith. We had fallen in love — first with each other, then with Portland, and then with this house.

It needed a lot of work, we could see that right away, but we were seduced by the romantic architecture — high ceilings, plaster medallions, and ornate fireplaces — and the home’s history. It was a former boarding house, boys’ school, and Goodwill House for adults with Down syndrome. It predated the Great Fire of 1866.

We moved in as soon as the deed was in our hands. The following week, we began renovating our half of the house. Then, after the tenants in our upstairs apartment moved out, we hired Andrew to do what we all assumed would be a “cosmetic renovation.” A former social worker, he realized when he first came to look at the job that he’d worked here when it was the Goodwill House. This felt auspicious. His original bid was $15,000, enough for some gussying-up, some paint, some new fixtures. He figured it would take him a month, maybe two.