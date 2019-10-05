I Think We're Alone Now

For 10 years, Drew Hodges spent hectic weeks in New York City running his advertising agency, SpotCo, which creates campaigns for major Broadway productions. On the weekends, he needed to escape those pressures and any reminder of them. That ruled out going to the Hamptons, where he was sure to run into clients. None, he realized, would go as far as Maine. So in the summer of 2007, he began catching a crack-of-dawn Friday flight to Owls Head in time to board the 10:30 a.m. ferry to Monhegan Island and, despite the distance, would return to New York every Sunday night revived.

He loved his weekends so much that he began looking for a house. Not long before Hodges met his now husband, Peter Kukielski, he asked a real estate broker to find him a saltwater farm somewhere on the midcoast. If the search took two years, so be it. The agent called within four months to say he had just the place in Cushing, one of the state’s oldest villages, and Hodges flew up in February to see it.

The Davis Farm, as the property is known, sits atop a spit of land that protrudes into a small cove. A simple, early-19th-century white-clapboard house composed of four connected buildings runs along the spit’s spine. Fields of native ferns, grasses, and wildflowers tumble down to the water on three sides. The farm was bigger than Hodges wanted (it came with two tiny islands and a guesthouse), but when he returned to New York, he told Kukielski he couldn’t stop smiling while he was there. They purchased it in 2010.

Though well kept, the house hadn’t been updated since the 1970s when George Brewster, a respected Boston architect and painter, owned it. Brewster built the fourth structure, a cathedral-ceilinged addition with strikingly large windows on the gable end that the couple uses as a master bedroom. Otherwise, the architect had preserved the home’s classic lines.

Hodges and Kukielski wanted to preserve them too, but also make the house more livable. Working with New York architect Larry Bowne and Rockport’s Limoges Builders, they began knocking down interior walls. In the oldest section of the house, they transformed five rooms into a single living-dining-kitchen area. That opened up a water view, but through small 1800s-era windows. So Bowne designed expansive glazing that echoes Brewster’s on the compound’s other end. It’s the only modern twist the couple added to the exterior. “You could over-renovate and then it gets too polished for where it is,” Hodges says. “That’s what we didn’t want to do.”