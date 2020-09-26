The Accidental Farmer

Joanne Fryer is a flower farmer and wedding-venue host because she’s an orchardist, and she’s an orchardist because some trees blossoming in the woods called for her attention eight years ago. It was spring, and Joanne and her husband, Gregory, were laying out a skijoring loop for their Samoyeds on the 40-acre Cumberland property they’d purchased a few months earlier. “There were all these white flowers, and I thought, my gosh, what are these?” she recalls. “And they were apple trees.”

Rare ones, it turns out. John Bunker, an expert in Maine heirloom apples and the founder of Fedco Trees in Clinton, identified more than 40 antique and unknown varieties growing on the property that the Fryers have since named Mowfield Farm. Enchanted, Joanne, who’s 62, reduced her hours as a mediation lawyer to embrace a new career rejuvenating the 150-plus-year-old fruit trees and propagating new ones. She plans to eventually gift the orchard to the town of Cumberland for inclusion in the neighboring 268-acre Rines Forest preserve.