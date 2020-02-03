4 Steps to a Stunning Yard

Landscape designer Ted Carter shares tips on designing your garden and grounds — to flourish.

With its brilliant seasons, rugged coastline, and vast swaths of forest, Maine has plenty to offer in the natural beauty department. But these defining traits can also present tricky landscaping challenges, says Ted Carter, of Ted Carter Inspired Landscapes in Buxton. For starters, only select hardy species can withstand our whipsaw freeze-and-thaw cycles. And on the waterfront, salty air and driving winds can spell trouble for some plants. How can homeowners navigate this fickle territory? Hint: The first step is often to consult with a pro.

Don’t go overboard. Too often, homeowners plant too much too close together, Carter says. “The finished product feels schizophrenic, leaving the yard too chaotic and cramped to use.” Overcrowding also hurts plants, depriving them of the sunlight and oxygen they need. Others take pruning too far, trimming hydrangea flowers as soon as their color fades, for example, which prevents them from blooming to their full potential later. “Pruning is an art and it’s best to be cautious at times,” Carter says. On the other hand, “plants need aggressive pruning to keep things in check.” Pros understand how to maintain individual plants so they thrive.

Mix it up. When it comes to trees, you’ll want to strike a healthy balance between evergreen and deciduous species. A grove of maples offers close encounters with Technicolor shows of fall foliage. But you’ve got to sprinkle in evergreens to keep your yard from appearing barren in winter. Too many pines and spruces, however, “can create visual blocks that make you feel closed in,” Carter says. A landscape designer can help ensure your yard feels lush in every season.