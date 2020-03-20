Tapping My Family Tree

Of all the things I loved about the Thomaston home I started my family in, I miss the backyard the most — possibly because I didn’t have to heat that, but mostly because of the trees. Stately horse chestnuts, as old as the historic shipbuilding town, towered over our 1850s Federal on the harbor, but my favorite is a scrappy maple from Illinois, where I grew up.

I transported it as a sapling on a flight from Chicago. It was 2001, and not only did the airline let me board with my tree, all the flight attendants wanted to hear the backstory before they gently tucked the branches into a closet usually reserved for first class.

I was 32, home visiting family after living in other places, and finally old enough to view my upbringing in a small central Illinois town with objectivity and affection. Sitting on my Aunt Patti’s patio, the memory switched on in my head like a hall light to my past. Running barefoot through my grandmother’s backyard, breathing in the smell of freshly mowed grass and dirt at dusk, I was 8 years old again, far from where I actually was and what I had become.

“I can’t stop thinking of Grammy,” I said to my aunt. “Well, you are under her tree,” she replied.

Aunt Patti launched into the story of how my grandmother brought her the sapling the day my aunt and uncle closed on their first house, driving across the state with the transplanted tree in a Folgers coffee can. Gazing up at the now-sprawling canopy of leaves and branches, I recognized the relative of the maple that sheltered my grandmother’s backyard. My cousins and I grew up climbing the tree and scanning its trunk for cicada shells the bugs crawled out of when they learned to fly and shrill their melancholy song — the soundtrack of my childhood.

Before I could ask, my cousin Mindy gave me one of the saplings she had potted, passing down the third generation of the family tree for me to bring back to Maine. Seeking a simpler, small-town lifestyle, my husband, Christopher, and I had recently moved from New York City. I took a job as a reporter for the Camden Herald, and we chose our Thomaston house for its views of the St. George River, never considering the cost of heating or remodeling a 4,000-square-foot place that had once been a ship’s store and boarding house. We were excited to own a lawn mower and shovels for the first time and ready to commit to a tree.

Our son and daughter never got to meet my grandmother, nor my Aunt Patti, who died of cancer not long after my visit, but, like me, they grew up playing under the family tree. The sapling matured in tandem with them, its sturdy trunk gradually widening to support willowy limbs that seemed to sprout up overnight and drop leaves around the yard like the piles of dirty laundry I was constantly doing. Eventually, it grew higher than the lilacs behind the barn that our neighbor from the historical society told me came from cuttings Maine sailors brought back from Japan.