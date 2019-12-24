Sweet Spot

For three years, I spent hours a day visiting houses in Maine. I gazed through windows overlooking the sea and watched spray stilled over granite boulders. I swept through blueberry fields off one-lane roads, up rough, sparsely populated hillsides tucked behind stands of pines, and picked my way along wooded paths ending in rough meadow. Cherryfield. Jonesport. Isle au Haut: their brief histories on Wikipedia made me wonder how an outsider like me would mesh with the townsfolk, even if I did have a great house.

From my desk in Pennsylvania, I Zillowed through places where 3,000-square-foot Victorians sold for a song, accompanied by promises that a little creativity, a bit of elbow grease, or an experienced contractor could return the splendor. One afternoon, I lost my heart to a shingled cottage — open hearth, painted floors, ocean view — until my husband showed me Route 1 licking at the garden’s fringes on Google Maps.

I imagined that everyone building a house in 19th-century Maine had been a sea captain, so many of their alleged houses were for sale. Again, Google wrecked my illusions: The one I loved most had a freestanding staircase and ten-foot ceilings, as well as a flea market tent city next door and an auto supply shop across the street.

And oh, the glorious oceanfront house (priced so low, I suspected a typo or misplaced comma) that might have been a spread in Country Living! That place appeared in not one, but two books about Maine ghosts. Residing alongside an amiable spirit didn’t deter us, but sharing space with a nasty fleet of spectral hangers-on who, according to lore, hurled pottery and tore books? Definitely out of our comfort zone.

People want Maine for all sorts of reasons. For us, refugees from the Deep South who’d grown up feeling estranged from the place that spawned us, Maine meant cooler summers and calmer heads, pristine forests, and an ocean that was still accessible even if we didn’t own the McHouse that stood before it. Perhaps all those years of reading Dickinson and Emerson, Jewett and Lowell, had also instilled in us a love of New England toughness and simplicity that too often seemed absent in the world we saw around us.

Our dream of moving to Maine began when, one summer, strangers offered us their house overlooking Penobscot Bay in exchange for cat sitting. They started as friends of friends and soon became real friends. Several years on, when they began to consider the pitfalls of rural aging, they looked around for a lively town with good medical care, and Belfast raised a flag. We mourned the loss of the cove, but “you can’t live on a view,” they said, and we took their point. After one summer cat sitting at their “new” (circa 1850) house and experiencing Belfast for ourselves, we knew that we, too, had found the right town.