Sweet Rides

Who They’re Best For: Minimalists who like to hop from place to place in search of their next adventure.

Cost: About $150,000 for a souped-up Class B motor home; pared-down versions, such as the bath-less Pleasure-Way’s Tofino, are about half that. New conversion vans run $40,000 to $56,000; plan to spend about $15,000 on a DIY overhaul and at least $40,000 on a pro job. You can nab a converted VW bus for about $25,000, but note that VWs have a reputation for requiring frequent repairs.