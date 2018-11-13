Super Natural

A cedar-clad retreat in the White Mountains

In fall 1989, Portland attorneys Debbie Mann and Geoff Cummings set off to look at a property on Stoneham’s Horseshoe Pond. It was pristine: 3 wooded acres in “the frog,” the landmass that juts deep into the pond and is named for the triangular horny pad on a horse’s hoof. Conserved and public lands surround the pond’s outer curve. But the water looked shallow — the Achilles’ heel of many lakefront spots. So Cummings stripped down and plunged in. When he rose to the surface a few moments later, Mann said, “Sold!”

The couple camped on the lot with their two daughters before building an unheated cabin. In 2012, “after freezing my butt off during deer season,” Cummings says, they hired Portland’s Whitten Architects to design a cozy cedar-clad retreat with slivered views of their prized stretch of (deep) water.