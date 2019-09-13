Welcome, This Is a Farmhouse

WHAT YOU’RE IN FOR

Repairs and renovations have been made over the years, but this house is ready for new owners to make it their own. The foundation and metal roof are in good shape, but the charming clapboarded exterior should be scraped and repainted. The kitchen would benefit from new cabinetry (but the stove and steel sink are worth saving), the bathrooms could use a complete makeover, and the electric system needs to be upgraded.

Location: 56 Front St., Sumner

Asking Price: $55,825

Agent: Pamela D. Sessions; [email protected]

